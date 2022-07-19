Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for American Express Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:AXP)

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for American Express in a research report issued on Thursday, July 14th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now forecasts that the payment services company will post earnings of $2.42 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.41. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for American Express’ current full-year earnings is $9.76 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for American Express’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.49 EPS.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.66 billion. American Express had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share.

American Express Trading Down 0.1 %

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AXP. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of American Express from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.12.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $142.33 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.20. The company has a market cap of $107.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.15. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $134.12 and a fifty-two week high of $199.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Express

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,802,171 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $8,752,006,000 after acquiring an additional 200,093 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,277,797 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,607,848,000 after acquiring an additional 320,288 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,755,839 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,377,343,000 after acquiring an additional 324,789 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,745,967 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,576,040,000 after buying an additional 121,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in American Express by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,392,391 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,504,375,000 after buying an additional 906,904 shares in the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,780.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,580,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.84%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

