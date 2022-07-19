William Blair Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Wednesday, July 13th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.50) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.59). The consensus estimate for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.07) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.89) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.80) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.81) EPS.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 million. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 20.94% and a negative net margin of 360.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.40.

XENE opened at $31.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.41 and a beta of 1.58. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $14.65 and a 52-week high of $36.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.93 and its 200-day moving average is $30.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XENE. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 34,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 101,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

