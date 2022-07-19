Brokers Issue Forecasts for Eldorado Gold Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:EGO)

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) – Analysts at Cormark lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Eldorado Gold in a note issued to investors on Friday, July 15th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.17. The consensus estimate for Eldorado Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.42 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Eldorado Gold’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on EGO. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet cut Eldorado Gold from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eldorado Gold in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.67.

Eldorado Gold Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of EGO stock opened at $5.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.45. Eldorado Gold has a one year low of $5.27 and a one year high of $12.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $194.67 million during the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a positive return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 51.36%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 11.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 157,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 11.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 75,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 138,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. 58.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

