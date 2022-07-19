Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Morgan Stanley’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MS)

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.60 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.62. The consensus estimate for Morgan Stanley’s current full-year earnings is $6.79 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Morgan Stanley’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.80 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.08 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.99 EPS.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

MS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 target price on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.75.

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 1.0 %

MS stock opened at $78.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $137.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.10. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $72.05 and a 52 week high of $109.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.84%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 25,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,982,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 179,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,230,305.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morgan Stanley

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 5,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.