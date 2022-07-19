Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Molina Healthcare, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:MOH)

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now anticipates that the company will earn $4.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.18. The consensus estimate for Molina Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $17.20 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Molina Healthcare’s FY2022 earnings at $17.26 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $22.36 EPS.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.16. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.44 EPS.

Molina Healthcare Trading Down 0.3 %

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $356.00 to $366.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $356.00 to $366.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $308.00 to $311.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.00.

Shares of MOH stock opened at $298.02 on Monday. Molina Healthcare has a 52-week low of $243.32 and a 52-week high of $350.19. The stock has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $284.73 and a 200-day moving average of $303.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,143,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 580,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,506,000 after purchasing an additional 4,684 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 284,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,504,000 after purchasing an additional 22,347 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 9,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,884,000. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total value of $61,588.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,129,356.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.