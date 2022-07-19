Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Huntsman Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:HUN)

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Huntsman in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.09 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.15. The consensus estimate for Huntsman’s current full-year earnings is $4.43 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Huntsman’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.90 EPS.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 21.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share.

HUN has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Huntsman from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $45.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Huntsman from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Huntsman from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Huntsman from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Huntsman has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.45.

Shares of Huntsman stock opened at $29.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.21. Huntsman has a 52-week low of $24.09 and a 52-week high of $41.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.15.

Huntsman announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, March 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 24.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is 15.71%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Huntsman in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Huntsman by 369.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Huntsman in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Huntsman in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Huntsman in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

