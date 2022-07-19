B. Riley Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Quanta Services in a research note issued on Friday, July 15th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $1.68 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.71. The consensus estimate for Quanta Services’ current full-year earnings is $5.80 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Quanta Services’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PWR. Cowen boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Quanta Services from $129.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Quanta Services from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Argus began coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.92.

PWR stock opened at $126.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Quanta Services has a fifty-two week low of $84.40 and a fifty-two week high of $140.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.93. The stock has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.47 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.48%.

In other Quanta Services news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 135,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $17,074,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 689,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,148,514.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Quanta Services news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 135,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $17,074,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 689,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,148,514.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 14,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $1,778,961.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 204,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,388,124.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 0.6% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 45,663 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,723,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the second quarter worth about $3,064,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Quanta Services by 4.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Quanta Services by 109.7% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,038 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

