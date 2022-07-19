Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Castle Biosciences, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Castle Biosciences in a report released on Thursday, July 14th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.63) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.65). The consensus estimate for Castle Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($3.10) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Castle Biosciences’ FY2022 earnings at ($2.94) EPS.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $26.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.13 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 52.62% and a negative return on equity of 11.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTL opened at $23.50 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.15 and a 200 day moving average of $31.57. The stock has a market cap of $617.13 million, a P/E ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 1.05. Castle Biosciences has a 12 month low of $15.58 and a 12 month high of $78.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,443,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,491,000 after acquiring an additional 327,359 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,176,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,766,000 after acquiring an additional 13,386 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,079,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,405,000 after acquiring an additional 29,372 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 793,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,606,000 after acquiring an additional 56,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 610,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,163,000 after acquiring an additional 189,918 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

