Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Builders FirstSource, Inc. Issued By DA Davidson (NYSE:BLDR)

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson upped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Builders FirstSource in a report released on Thursday, July 14th. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.56 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.00. The consensus estimate for Builders FirstSource’s current full-year earnings is $8.90 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Builders FirstSource’s FY2023 earnings at $6.12 EPS.

BLDR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $106.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. B. Riley cut shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $106.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.75.

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

Builders FirstSource stock opened at $63.72 on Monday. Builders FirstSource has a 1 year low of $39.24 and a 1 year high of $86.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.47. The company has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $1.75. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 39.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Builders FirstSource’s revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Transactions at Builders FirstSource

In related news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $1,928,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,717.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Builders FirstSource

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 183,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,716,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter valued at $355,000. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter valued at $279,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter valued at $627,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 244.2% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 16,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 11,711 shares during the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

See Also

