SeqLL (NASDAQ:SQL) & Waters (NYSE:WAT) Financial Survey

SeqLL (NASDAQ:SQL – Get Rating) and Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SeqLL and Waters’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SeqLL $210,000.00 51.00 -$3.70 million N/A N/A Waters $2.79 billion 6.99 $692.84 million $11.43 28.29

Waters has higher revenue and earnings than SeqLL.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SeqLL N/A N/A N/A Waters 24.57% 221.08% 23.37%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares SeqLL and Waters’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

2.1% of SeqLL shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.7% of Waters shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Waters shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for SeqLL and Waters, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SeqLL 0 0 1 0 3.00 Waters 0 5 1 0 2.17

SeqLL currently has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 232.93%. Waters has a consensus target price of $355.43, suggesting a potential upside of 9.91%. Given SeqLL’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe SeqLL is more favorable than Waters.

Summary

Waters beats SeqLL on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SeqLL

SeqLL Inc. operates as a life sciences instrumentation and research services company worldwide. The company designs, develops, and manufactures genetic analysis technologies. It offers true single molecule sequencing (tSMS) platform, which offers a single molecule solution for DNA and RNA sequencing. The company has a collaboration agreement with Bernstein Laboratory, Ting Laboratory, The Jackson Laboratory for Genomic Medicine, Weizmann Institute of Science, True Bearing Diagnostics, Inc., and Tetracore, Inc. It serves academic and government institutions, hospitals and medical centers, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and non-profit research organizations. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Billerica, Massachusetts.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans. It also designs, manufactures, sells, and services thermal analysis, rheometry, and calorimetry instruments; and develops and supplies software-based products that interface with its instruments, as well as other manufacturers' instruments. Its MS technology instruments are used in drug discovery and development comprising clinical trial testing, the analysis of proteins in disease processes, nutritional safety analysis, and environmental testing. The company offers thermal analysis, rheometry, and calorimetry instruments for use in predicting the suitability and stability of fine chemicals, pharmaceuticals, water, polymers, metals, and viscous liquids for various industrial, consumer good, and healthcare products, as well as for life science research. Its products are used by life science, pharmaceutical, biochemical, industrial, nutritional safety, environmental, academic, and governmental customers working in research and development, quality assurance, and other laboratory applications. Waters Corporation was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Milford, Massachusetts.

