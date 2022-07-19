Financial Comparison: Generation Hemp (OTCMKTS:GENH) versus Viad (NYSE:VVI)

Generation Hemp (OTCMKTS:GENH – Get Rating) and Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Generation Hemp and Viad, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Generation Hemp 0 0 0 0 N/A Viad 0 1 2 0 2.67

Viad has a consensus target price of $45.00, suggesting a potential upside of 69.05%. Given Viad’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Viad is more favorable than Generation Hemp.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Generation Hemp -1,654.58% N/A -163.74% Viad -11.97% -74.77% -6.81%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Generation Hemp and Viad’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

92.9% of Viad shares are owned by institutional investors. 60.9% of Generation Hemp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Viad shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Generation Hemp and Viad’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Generation Hemp $680,000.00 57.64 -$9.82 million N/A N/A Viad $507.34 million 1.08 -$92.65 million ($4.48) -5.94

Generation Hemp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Viad.

Risk & Volatility

Generation Hemp has a beta of -0.91, suggesting that its share price is 191% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viad has a beta of 1.77, suggesting that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Viad beats Generation Hemp on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Generation Hemp

Generation Hemp, Inc. provide post-harvest and midstream services to growers by drying, processing, cleaning, and stripping harvested hemp directly from the field and wetbaled. It also owns and leases industrial warehouse in Denver. Generation Hemp, Inc. is based in Dallas, Texas.

About Viad

Viad Corp operates as an experiential leisure travel, and live events and marketing services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through two segments, Pursuit and GES. The Pursuit segment offers vertically integrated attractions and hospitality in destinations with a collection of attractions, lodges, and sightseeing tours. The GES is a full-service live events company that offers a range of services for exhibitions, conferences, brand experiences, and venues. In addition, the company offers a collection of travel experiences in recreational attractions, food and beverage, retail, and ground transportation services. It serves event organizers and corporate brand marketers directly, as well as through a distribution channel network that include tour operators, tour wholesalers, destination management companies, and retail travel agencies. Viad Corp was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

