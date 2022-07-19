Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Strong Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.34.

AAVVF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$14.25 to C$13.75 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$10.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

AAVVF opened at $7.39 on Tuesday. Advantage Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.78.

Advantage Energy ( OTCMKTS:AAVVF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $83.78 million for the quarter. Advantage Energy had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 90.22%.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of oil and natural gas resource that includes 228 net sections covering an area of 145,920 net acres of Doig/Montney rights in Glacier, Valhalla, Progress, and Pipestone/Wembley.

