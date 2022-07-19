Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CYBBF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $185.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CYBBF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 180 ($2.15) to GBX 190 ($2.27) in a report on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Virgin Money UK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Virgin Money UK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays raised shares of Virgin Money UK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 200 ($2.39) to GBX 180 ($2.15) in a report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Virgin Money UK Stock Performance

Shares of CYBBF stock opened at $2.17 on Tuesday. Virgin Money UK has a 52-week low of $2.17 and a 52-week high of $2.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.17.

Virgin Money UK Company Profile

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; risk management; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance products.

