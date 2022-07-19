Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.25.

PGRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paramount Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Paramount Group from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Paramount Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Paramount Group from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st.

Institutional Trading of Paramount Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,344,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,420,000 after purchasing an additional 384,166 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Paramount Group by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,398,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,131 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paramount Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,296,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,961,000 after acquiring an additional 91,878 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Paramount Group by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,865,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,263,000 after acquiring an additional 519,697 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Paramount Group by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 2,666,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,310 shares during the period. 64.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paramount Group Price Performance

NYSE PGRE opened at $7.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -142.97 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.22. Paramount Group has a 52 week low of $6.76 and a 52 week high of $11.53.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.21). Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Paramount Group will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Paramount Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.078 per share. This is a boost from Paramount Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -619.88%.

Paramount Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

Featured Stories

