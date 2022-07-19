Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.00.

PLTK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Playtika from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wedbush cut their price target on Playtika from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Playtika from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Playtika from $27.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLTK. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Playtika during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Playtika during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Playtika during the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Playtika in the first quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Playtika during the 1st quarter valued at $157,000. 20.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PLTK opened at $12.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.40. Playtika has a 52-week low of $11.57 and a 52-week high of $30.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.33.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). Playtika had a negative return on equity of 82.08% and a net margin of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $679.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Playtika’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Playtika will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

