TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $215.00.
Several research firms have commented on TUIFY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of TUI from GBX 260 ($3.11) to GBX 285 ($3.41) in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TUI from GBX 150 ($1.79) to GBX 160 ($1.91) in a research note on Monday, May 16th.
TUI Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:TUIFY opened at $0.73 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.38. TUI has a fifty-two week low of $0.71 and a fifty-two week high of $2.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.76.
TUI Company Profile
TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, TUI Suneo, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners.
