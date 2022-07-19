Short Interest in ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF) Drops By 39.1%

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,294,000 shares, a drop of 39.1% from the June 15th total of 2,123,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12,940.0 days.

ABN AMRO Bank Stock Performance

ABN AMRO Bank stock opened at $9.66 on Tuesday. ABN AMRO Bank has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $18.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.67.

ABN AMRO Bank Company Profile

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services to retail, private, and business clients in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through three segments: Personal & Business Banking, Wealth Management, and Corporate Banking. The company provides savings and deposits products; labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

