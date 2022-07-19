Short Interest in ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF) Drops By 39.1%

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,294,000 shares, a drop of 39.1% from the June 15th total of 2,123,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12,940.0 days.
ABN AMRO Bank Stock Performance
ABN AMRO Bank stock opened at $9.66 on Tuesday. ABN AMRO Bank has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $18.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.67.
ABN AMRO Bank Company Profile
