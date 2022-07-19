Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AIPUY) Short Interest Update

Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AIPUY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Airports of Thailand Public Trading Up 0.5 %

AIPUY opened at $19.48 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.55. Airports of Thailand Public has a 52-week low of $16.76 and a 52-week high of $21.51.

About Airports of Thailand Public

Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing, managing, and operating international airports in Thailand. The company operates through Airport Management Business, Hotel Business, Ground Aviation Services, Security Business, and Project on Perishable Goods Business segments.

