Short Interest in Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) Drops By 23.8%

Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 129,400 shares, a decrease of 23.8% from the June 15th total of 169,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,294.0 days.

Aena S.M.E. Stock Performance

Shares of ANNSF stock opened at $119.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.28. Aena S.M.E. has a 1 year low of $112.40 and a 1 year high of $179.45.

Get Aena S.M.E. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ANNSF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Societe Generale dropped their target price on shares of Aena S.M.E. from €150.00 ($151.52) to €140.00 ($141.41) in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Aena S.M.E. from €141.00 ($142.42) to €135.00 ($136.36) in a report on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Aena S.M.E. from €162.00 ($163.64) to €158.00 ($159.60) in a report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Aena S.M.E. from €145.00 ($146.46) to €141.00 ($142.42) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Aena S.M.E. from €160.00 ($161.62) to €152.00 ($153.54) in a report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aena S.M.E. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.33.

Aena S.M.E. Company Profile

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, maintenance, management, and administration of airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Colombia. The company operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, International, and SCAIRM segments.

Further Reading

