Short Interest in Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Decreases By 34.3%

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 155,100 shares, a decline of 34.3% from the June 15th total of 236,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,274,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADYEY shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Adyen from €3,150.00 ($3,181.82) to €2,800.00 ($2,828.28) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Adyen from €2,220.00 ($2,242.42) to €1,930.00 ($1,949.49) in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Adyen from €2,750.00 ($2,777.78) to €2,070.00 ($2,090.91) in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Adyen in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Adyen from €2,400.00 ($2,424.24) to €1,970.00 ($1,989.90) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,340.83.

Adyen Stock Up 2.7 %

ADYEY opened at $15.67 on Tuesday. Adyen has a 52 week low of $11.90 and a 52 week high of $34.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.90.

About Adyen

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs; and data insights.

Featured Stories

