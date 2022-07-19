Short Interest in AirBoss of America Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) Drops By 26.4%

AirBoss of America Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABSSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 425,100 shares, a decline of 26.4% from the June 15th total of 577,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 106.3 days.

AirBoss of America Stock Up 8.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ABSSF opened at $11.45 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.00. AirBoss of America has a twelve month low of $10.53 and a twelve month high of $36.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABSSF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bankshares initiated coverage on AirBoss of America in a report on Friday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on AirBoss of America in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$38.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on AirBoss of America from C$51.00 to C$35.50 in a report on Sunday, May 15th. TD Securities dropped their target price on AirBoss of America from C$40.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$45.00 to C$26.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

AirBoss of America Company Profile

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products.

