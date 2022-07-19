Ascom Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ACMLF) Short Interest Update

Ascom Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ACMLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the June 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.
Ascom Price Performance
OTCMKTS ACMLF opened at $13.75 on Tuesday. Ascom has a 12 month low of $12.01 and a 12 month high of $13.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.59.
About Ascom
