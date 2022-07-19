Ascom Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ACMLF) Short Interest Update

Ascom Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ACMLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the June 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Ascom Price Performance

OTCMKTS ACMLF opened at $13.75 on Tuesday. Ascom has a 12 month low of $12.01 and a 12 month high of $13.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.59.

About Ascom

Ascom Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare ICT and mobile workflow solutions worldwide. The company offers nurse call and monitoring systems, including teleCARE IP that provides nurse call, alerts, messaging, monitoring, and wander management solution; and Telligence, a patient response system.

