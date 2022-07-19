Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) Short Interest Update

Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 360,200 shares, a decline of 27.4% from the June 15th total of 496,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 138.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AEGXF. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Aecon Group from C$18.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Aecon Group from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.99.

Aecon Group Stock Performance

Shares of AEGXF opened at $8.93 on Tuesday. Aecon Group has a 12-month low of $8.80 and a 12-month high of $17.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.17.

About Aecon Group

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

