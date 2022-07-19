Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Nabriva Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NBRV opened at $0.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.52. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $1.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nabriva Therapeutics

Nabriva Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NBRV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 137.52% and a negative return on equity of 82.07%. The business had revenue of $8.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nabriva Therapeutics will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 357,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.07% of Nabriva Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI); and XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia.

Featured Stories

