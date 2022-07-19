Boston Beer (SAM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $5.23 per share for the quarter. Boston Beer has set its FY 2022 guidance at $11.000-$16.000 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $11.00-16.00 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($2.21). Boston Beer had a positive return on equity of 9.05% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $430.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Boston Beer to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SAM opened at $327.43 on Tuesday. Boston Beer has a twelve month low of $287.00 and a twelve month high of $960.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $326.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $376.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.59 and a beta of 0.87.

SAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group cut shares of Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $328.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Boston Beer from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $600.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $620.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $416.64.

In other news, VP David L. Grinnell sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.97, for a total value of $129,612.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $491,306.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Boston Beer by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Boston Beer by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Boston Beer by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Boston Beer by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Capital Management LLC increased its position in Boston Beer by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

