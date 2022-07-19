Tri Pointe Homes (TPH) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 21st. Analysts expect Tri Pointe Homes to post earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.25. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $725.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.41 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Tri Pointe Homes to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

Tri Pointe Homes Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:TPH opened at $18.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Tri Pointe Homes has a 1-year low of $15.05 and a 1-year high of $28.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.97 and a 200 day moving average of $21.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tri Pointe Homes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPH. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 73.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 883,736 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,745,000 after acquiring an additional 373,400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,230,217 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $245,584,000 after acquiring an additional 329,990 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,040,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 40.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 295,727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,938,000 after acquiring an additional 85,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,536,000. 98.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tri Pointe Homes

(Get Rating)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.