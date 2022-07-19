Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) Given Buy Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZAF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a $4,000.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reissued a hold rating and issued a $2,800.00 price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Citigroup raised Wizz Air from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Wizz Air to a hold rating and set a $2,900.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. HSBC raised Wizz Air from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Wizz Air from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2,431.25.

Wizz Air Price Performance

WZZAF stock opened at $21.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.04. Wizz Air has a 1-year low of $20.12 and a 1-year high of $73.60.

Wizz Air Company Profile

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

