Great Southern Bancorp (GSBC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.34 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $52.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.34 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 31.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Great Southern Bancorp to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Great Southern Bancorp Price Performance

GSBC stock opened at $60.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Great Southern Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $49.53 and a fifty-two week high of $62.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.27. The stock has a market cap of $775.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.78.

Great Southern Bancorp Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Great Southern Bancorp

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Great Southern Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.68%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 4.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 767,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,300,000 after acquiring an additional 32,267 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 13.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 322,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,168,000 after acquiring an additional 37,201 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 11.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 301,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,797,000 after buying an additional 30,200 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 60.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 137,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,093,000 after purchasing an additional 51,534 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 0.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 92,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,483,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Great Southern Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

