Visa (NYSE:V) Receives “Buy” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their buy rating on shares of Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a buy rating and a $282.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $263.13.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE V opened at $207.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa has a 52 week low of $185.91 and a 52 week high of $252.67.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Visa will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.58%.

Insider Activity

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total value of $1,758,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,237,123.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,619,330 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Visa

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of V. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,740,577,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,222,170 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,928,211,000 after purchasing an additional 5,527,427 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,047,495,000. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in Visa by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,289,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,446,122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Visa by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,393,795 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,090,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179,759 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.