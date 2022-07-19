Travelers Companies (TRV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 21st. Analysts expect Travelers Companies to post earnings of $2.04 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.52. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Travelers Companies to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $154.99 on Tuesday. Travelers Companies has a 1-year low of $145.40 and a 1-year high of $187.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $169.49 and its 200 day moving average is $172.01. The company has a market cap of $37.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

In related news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 16,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total value of $2,971,205.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,848.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total transaction of $539,899.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,085,099.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 16,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total value of $2,971,205.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,848.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 47,894 shares of company stock valued at $8,451,233 in the last 90 days. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,411,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $257,853,000 after buying an additional 31,165 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 22.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 520,137 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,044,000 after purchasing an additional 95,519 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 10.8% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 132,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,214,000 after buying an additional 12,938 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 19.1% in the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 127,010 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,209,000 after buying an additional 20,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 92,373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,878,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.54.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

