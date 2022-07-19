C&C Group plc (LON:CCR) Insider Patrick McMahon Purchases 67 Shares

C&C Group plc (LON:CCR – Get Rating) insider Patrick McMahon acquired 67 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 182 ($2.18) per share, with a total value of £121.94 ($145.77).

Patrick McMahon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 15th, Patrick McMahon acquired 62 shares of C&C Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 198 ($2.37) per share, with a total value of £122.76 ($146.75).

On Tuesday, May 17th, Patrick McMahon acquired 55 shares of C&C Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 219 ($2.62) per share, with a total value of £120.45 ($143.99).

C&C Group Stock Up 2.6 %

C&C Group stock opened at GBX 188.20 ($2.25) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.07, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.06. C&C Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 168.60 ($2.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 269.60 ($3.22). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 194.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 206.02. The firm has a market cap of £739.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,352.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About C&C Group

CCR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 288 ($3.44) price objective on shares of C&C Group in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of C&C Group in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.59) price objective on shares of C&C Group in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, ales, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, and Magners brand name. It also distributes third party branded beers, wines, spirits, cider, and soft drinks.

