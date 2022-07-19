Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Wingstop Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:WING)

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Wingstop in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, July 15th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.33. The consensus estimate for Wingstop’s current full-year earnings is $1.53 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wingstop’s FY2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 13.25%. The firm had revenue of $76.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.16 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Wingstop Trading Down 3.0 %

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $100.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $160.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.82.

NASDAQ WING opened at $96.55 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.29. Wingstop has a 1 year low of $67.67 and a 1 year high of $187.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.39.

Wingstop Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is 53.13%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wingstop

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WING. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Wingstop during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Wingstop by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 821 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its stake in Wingstop by 20.2% during the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,254 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Wingstop during the first quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Milestone Advisory Partners acquired a new stake in Wingstop during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000.

Wingstop Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.