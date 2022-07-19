Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Wingstop Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:WING)

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Wingstop in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, July 15th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.33. The consensus estimate for Wingstop’s current full-year earnings is $1.53 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wingstop’s FY2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS.
Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 13.25%. The firm had revenue of $76.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.16 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
Wingstop Trading Down 3.0 %
NASDAQ WING opened at $96.55 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.29. Wingstop has a 1 year low of $67.67 and a 1 year high of $187.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.39.
Wingstop Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is 53.13%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wingstop
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WING. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Wingstop during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Wingstop by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 821 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its stake in Wingstop by 20.2% during the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,254 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Wingstop during the first quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Milestone Advisory Partners acquired a new stake in Wingstop during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000.
Wingstop Company Profile
Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wingstop (WING)
- Should you buy Bank of America Stock After Its Q2 Earnings Report?
- Is it Time to Cash Out Novavax Stock?
- Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income
- AMC Entertainment Is On Track For Blockbuster Results
- Does Whirlpool’s (NYSE: WHR) Russian Exit Give Investors An Attractive Entry?
Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.