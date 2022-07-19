1st Source (SRCE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $82.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.30 million. 1st Source had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 33.48%. On average, analysts expect 1st Source to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get 1st Source alerts:

1st Source Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SRCE opened at $44.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.07. 1st Source has a 52-week low of $41.19 and a 52-week high of $52.69.

1st Source Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. 1st Source’s payout ratio is 26.44%.

In related news, Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.13 per share, for a total transaction of $43,130.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,944,817.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 19.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of 1st Source

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of 1st Source by 3.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 145,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,741,000 after buying an additional 4,643 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in 1st Source by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 117,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in 1st Source by 25.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 7,181 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of 1st Source by 50.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 8,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of 1st Source by 235.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 13,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut 1st Source from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

About 1st Source

(Get Rating)

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.