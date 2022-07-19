Sonoco Products (SON) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.28 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a positive return on equity of 23.98%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Sonoco Products to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Sonoco Products Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE SON opened at $57.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.62. Sonoco Products has a twelve month low of $51.52 and a twelve month high of $67.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of -147.23, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.70.

Sonoco Products Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is -502.55%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Friday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sonoco Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.14.

Insider Activity at Sonoco Products

In related news, CFO Julie C. Albrecht sold 1,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total value of $104,779.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,091 shares in the company, valued at $3,347,691.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sonoco Products

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Sonoco Products by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 21,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 7,562 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 7,165 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 17,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

