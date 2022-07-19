The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV)

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DV. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on DoubleVerify from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $33.92.

Shares of DV opened at $23.56 on Friday. DoubleVerify has a 12 month low of $17.22 and a 12 month high of $40.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 138.59 and a beta of 1.12.

DoubleVerify ( NYSE:DV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $96.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.87 million. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that DoubleVerify will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Laura Desmond sold 11,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total value of $240,603.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 179,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,778,398.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter worth $759,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in DoubleVerify by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,088 shares in the last quarter. American Trust acquired a new position in DoubleVerify during the 1st quarter worth $323,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in DoubleVerify by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 111,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 58,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in DoubleVerify by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,142,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,084,000 after acquiring an additional 382,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

