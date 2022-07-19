Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for UnitedHealth Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now anticipates that the healthcare conglomerate will earn $5.27 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $5.17. The consensus estimate for UnitedHealth Group’s current full-year earnings is $21.73 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s Q1 2023 earnings at $5.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $24.45 EPS.

UNH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $482.00 to $549.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $563.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $579.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $540.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $571.84.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE:UNH opened at $519.37 on Monday. UnitedHealth Group has a fifty-two week low of $383.12 and a fifty-two week high of $553.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $487.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $494.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $494.00.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.20 by $0.37. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The company had revenue of $80.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 34.46%.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.25, for a total value of $1,233,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,220,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,765,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total transaction of $635,227.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,104 shares in the company, valued at $4,043,896. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.25, for a total value of $1,233,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,220,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,765,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,273 shares of company stock valued at $3,065,752 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNH. BLB&B Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,388,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 94.9% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,025 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,038,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

