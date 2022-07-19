Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH) Insider Simon Bourne Purchases 3,193 Shares

Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH – Get Rating) insider Simon Bourne purchased 3,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 463 ($5.53) per share, for a total transaction of £14,783.59 ($17,673.15).

Marshalls Stock Performance

MSLH opened at GBX 470 ($5.62) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 496.14 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 601.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91. The company has a market cap of £1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,740.74. Marshalls plc has a 12-month low of GBX 427.20 ($5.11) and a 12-month high of GBX 857 ($10.25).

Get Marshalls alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSLH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Marshalls to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 885 ($10.58) to GBX 629 ($7.52) in a report on Friday, May 20th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Marshalls in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Marshalls from GBX 770 ($9.21) to GBX 620 ($7.41) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th.

Marshalls Company Profile

Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers interior, garden, and driveways products, including garden paving, driveways, garden paths, kerbs and edging products, and garden walling products; artificial grass; garden and driveway design tools; and stone products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marshalls Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marshalls and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.