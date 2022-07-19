Comerica (CMA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.71 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). Comerica had a net margin of 33.48% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $700.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Comerica to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Comerica alerts:

Comerica Trading Up 1.0 %

CMA stock opened at $75.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.50. Comerica has a 52 week low of $63.07 and a 52 week high of $102.09.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comerica

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.52%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Comerica by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Comerica by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Comerica during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Comerica during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Comerica by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Comerica from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Comerica from $124.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Comerica from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Comerica from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.65.

Comerica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.