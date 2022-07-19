The Restaurant Group plc (LON:RTN) Insider Andy C. Hornby Purchases 376,263 Shares of Stock

The Restaurant Group plc (LON:RTN – Get Rating) insider Andy C. Hornby bought 376,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 42 ($0.50) per share, with a total value of £158,030.46 ($188,918.66).
The Restaurant Group Stock Performance
Shares of The Restaurant Group stock opened at GBX 46.24 ($0.55) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 49.73 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 70.64. The Restaurant Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 0.97 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 130.20 ($1.56). The stock has a market capitalization of £353.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.77.
Analyst Ratings Changes
RTN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on The Restaurant Group from GBX 125 ($1.49) to GBX 110 ($1.32) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays cut The Restaurant Group to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 75 ($0.90) to GBX 70 ($0.84) in a report on Friday, March 25th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.08) price target on shares of The Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 47 ($0.56) price target on shares of The Restaurant Group in a report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 95.40 ($1.14).
The Restaurant Group Company Profile
The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.
Featured Stories
- Should you buy Bank of America Stock After Its Q2 Earnings Report?
- Is it Time to Cash Out Novavax Stock?
- Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income
- AMC Entertainment Is On Track For Blockbuster Results
- Does Whirlpool’s (NYSE: WHR) Russian Exit Give Investors An Attractive Entry?
Receive News & Ratings for The Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.