The Restaurant Group plc (LON:RTN) Insider Andy C. Hornby Purchases 376,263 Shares of Stock

The Restaurant Group plc (LON:RTN – Get Rating) insider Andy C. Hornby bought 376,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 42 ($0.50) per share, with a total value of £158,030.46 ($188,918.66).

The Restaurant Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Restaurant Group stock opened at GBX 46.24 ($0.55) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 49.73 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 70.64. The Restaurant Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 0.97 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 130.20 ($1.56). The stock has a market capitalization of £353.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Get The Restaurant Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

RTN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on The Restaurant Group from GBX 125 ($1.49) to GBX 110 ($1.32) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays cut The Restaurant Group to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 75 ($0.90) to GBX 70 ($0.84) in a report on Friday, March 25th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.08) price target on shares of The Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 47 ($0.56) price target on shares of The Restaurant Group in a report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 95.40 ($1.14).

The Restaurant Group Company Profile

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.