ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

ORIC has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright cut ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Guggenheim cut ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on ORIC Pharmaceuticals to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.00.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ORIC opened at $4.20 on Friday. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.62 and a twelve month high of $26.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ORIC Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ORIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts predict that ORIC Pharmaceuticals will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ORIC Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jacob Chacko purchased 76,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.82 per share, with a total value of $214,523.04. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 802,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,478.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of ORIC Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 13,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 56,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,794 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 5,901 shares during the period. 89.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ORIC Pharmaceuticals

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73 being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer; and ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations.

