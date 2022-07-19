Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Caladrius Biosciences from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.
Caladrius Biosciences Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CLBS opened at $0.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 0.99. Caladrius Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $1.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.65.
Institutional Trading of Caladrius Biosciences
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Caladrius Biosciences stock. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 73,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Caladrius Biosciences at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.76% of the company’s stock.
About Caladrius Biosciences
Caladrius Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies to reverse disease and/or promote the regeneration of damaged tissue. Its product candidates include HONEDRA, a recipient of SAKIGAKE designation that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia; XOWNA that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; and CLBS201, a CD34+ cell therapy for the treatment of pre-dialysis patients with chronic kidney disease.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Caladrius Biosciences (CLBS)
- Is it Time to Cash Out Novavax Stock?
- Should you buy Bank of America Stock After Its Q2 Earnings Report?
- Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income
- AMC Entertainment Is On Track For Blockbuster Results
- Why Did State Street’s Stock Rally Despite Weaker Earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for Caladrius Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caladrius Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.