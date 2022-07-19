Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Caladrius Biosciences from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ CLBS opened at $0.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 0.99. Caladrius Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $1.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.65.

Caladrius Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CLBS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Caladrius Biosciences will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Caladrius Biosciences stock. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 73,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Caladrius Biosciences at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies to reverse disease and/or promote the regeneration of damaged tissue. Its product candidates include HONEDRA, a recipient of SAKIGAKE designation that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia; XOWNA that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; and CLBS201, a CD34+ cell therapy for the treatment of pre-dialysis patients with chronic kidney disease.

