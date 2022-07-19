Wells Fargo & Company Reaffirms Sell Rating for Progressive (NYSE:PGR)

Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a $98.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

PGR has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Progressive from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Progressive from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price target for the company from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $111.14.

NYSE PGR opened at $110.29 on Friday. Progressive has a 52 week low of $89.35 and a 52 week high of $122.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $64.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.36.

Progressive declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $63,383.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,480,557.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $63,383.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,480,557.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total transaction of $120,133.53. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,526,431.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,183 shares of company stock valued at $246,537. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth about $560,913,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 17.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,242,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,789,267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,980,478 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 425.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,893,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $297,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342,430 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,790,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,700,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Progressive by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,453,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,523,234,000 after buying an additional 1,250,492 shares during the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

