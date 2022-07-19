New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
New Concept Energy Stock Performance
GBR stock opened at $1.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 million, a P/E ratio of 76.04 and a beta of 0.54. New Concept Energy has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $6.25.
New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. New Concept Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 3.31%. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter.
About New Concept Energy
New Concept Energy, Inc engages in real estate rental business. The company owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. It also provides advisory and management services for an independent oil and gas company. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc in May 2008.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on New Concept Energy (GBR)
- Should you buy Bank of America Stock After Its Q2 Earnings Report?
- Is it Time to Cash Out Novavax Stock?
- Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income
- AMC Entertainment Is On Track For Blockbuster Results
- Why Did State Street’s Stock Rally Despite Weaker Earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for New Concept Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Concept Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.