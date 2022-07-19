Burford Capital (NASDAQ:BUR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

Burford Capital (NASDAQ:BUR – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Sunday.

BUR stock opened at $10.36 on Friday. Burford Capital has a 52-week low of $7.24 and a 52-week high of $12.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.02.

Burford Capital Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides legal finance products and services. The company offers asset management services, including core legal finance, complex strategies, and post-settlement finance. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

