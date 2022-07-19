PVH (NYSE:PVH) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Sunday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush decreased their target price on PVH from $89.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on PVH from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. TheStreet cut PVH from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on PVH from $132.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on PVH from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.57.

NYSE:PVH opened at $57.18 on Friday. PVH has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $125.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.12, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.93.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.36. PVH had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 10.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that PVH will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in PVH by 37.3% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in PVH by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 93,007 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,919,000 after buying an additional 6,143 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in PVH by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 53,069 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,660,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in PVH by 786.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 40,375 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after buying an additional 35,819 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in PVH by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,553 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 4,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

