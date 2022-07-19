Hasbro, Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:HAS)

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Hasbro in a report released on Wednesday, July 13th. Zacks Research analyst H. Ray forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Hasbro’s current full-year earnings is $5.19 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Hasbro’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.15 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.66 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.60 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.97 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on HAS. TheStreet lowered shares of Hasbro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Hasbro from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hasbro currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.89.

Hasbro Stock Performance

Shares of HAS stock opened at $79.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Hasbro has a 12 month low of $77.79 and a 12 month high of $105.73.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is currently 104.09%.

Insider Activity at Hasbro

In related news, Director Michael Raymond Burns purchased 2,500 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $87.70 per share, for a total transaction of $219,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,398 shares in the company, valued at $1,438,104.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Hasbro news, CEO Christian P. Cocks acquired 10,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $89.59 per share, with a total value of $905,038.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,945 shares in the company, valued at $5,908,012.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Raymond Burns acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $87.70 per share, for a total transaction of $219,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,438,104.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hasbro

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,087,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,111,000 after purchasing an additional 653,202 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,337,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,210,000 after purchasing an additional 23,978 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 29.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,145,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,711,000 after purchasing an additional 713,710 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,434,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,249,000 after purchasing an additional 73,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 7.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,409,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,384,000 after buying an additional 166,917 shares in the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

Featured Articles

