Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Innospec Inc. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Innospec in a research note issued on Thursday, July 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $1.32 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.30. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Innospec’s current full-year earnings is $5.59 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Innospec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Innospec Price Performance

Shares of IOSP stock opened at $94.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 1.16. Innospec has a 1-year low of $81.00 and a 1-year high of $106.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.70.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $472.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.67 million. Innospec had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innospec by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,763,854 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $255,795,000 after buying an additional 47,348 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Innospec in the 4th quarter worth about $219,891,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Innospec by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,351,487 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $122,093,000 after purchasing an additional 153,469 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Innospec by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,168,986 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $108,190,000 after purchasing an additional 11,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Innospec by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 988,195 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $89,274,000 after purchasing an additional 150,615 shares during the last quarter. 95.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Innospec Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a $0.63 dividend. This is an increase from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.59. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.58%.

Innospec Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.

Recommended Stories

