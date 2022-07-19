Brokers Issue Forecasts for Equinox Gold Corp.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Desjardins issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Equinox Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 13th. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Equinox Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.24 per share.

EQX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Equinox Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$15.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.33.

Shares of Equinox Gold stock opened at $3.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Equinox Gold has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $9.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.27.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.11). Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 38.26%. The firm had revenue of $223.20 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Equinox Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Equinox Gold by 20,288.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 8,521 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equinox Gold during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Equinox Gold during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Equinox Gold by 340.8% during the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 13,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 10,618 shares during the period. 35.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in Maranhão State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

