Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for The Timken Company Cut by Oppenheimer (NYSE:TKR)

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Timken in a research report issued on Thursday, July 14th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.34 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.35. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Timken’s current full-year earnings is $5.30 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Timken’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on TKR. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Timken from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Timken from $84.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Timken from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Timken from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Timken from $74.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Timken presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Timken Stock Up 1.0 %

Timken stock opened at $55.23 on Monday. Timken has a twelve month low of $50.85 and a twelve month high of $79.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.46. Timken had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Timken

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Timken by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Timken by 101.7% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Timken by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Timken by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 44,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Timken by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 6,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Timken

In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 9,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.94, for a total transaction of $570,089.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,134,400.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 9,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.94, for a total transaction of $570,089.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,134,400.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jacqueline F. Woods sold 2,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total transaction of $171,285.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $992,257.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Timken Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. This is an increase from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.41%.

About Timken

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

Featured Articles

