HCA Healthcare, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $3.55 Per Share (NYSE:HCA)

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for HCA Healthcare in a report issued on Friday, July 15th. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.55 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.81. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for HCA Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $16.57 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s Q4 2022 earnings at $5.05 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $4.05 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $3.93 EPS.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.27 by ($0.15). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 405.72%. The business had revenue of $14.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

HCA Healthcare Trading Up 0.0 %

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HCA. BMO Capital Markets cut HCA Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $233.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Oppenheimer set a $255.00 target price on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Loop Capital initiated coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $270.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.24.

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $171.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $190.91 and its 200 day moving average is $227.86. HCA Healthcare has a one year low of $164.47 and a one year high of $279.02.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 10.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Thomas F. Frist, Jr. acquired 89,100 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $211.93 per share, with a total value of $18,882,963.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 478,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,504,933.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 2,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.87, for a total transaction of $516,095.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,367.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Thomas F. Frist, Jr. bought 89,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $211.93 per share, for a total transaction of $18,882,963.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 478,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,504,933.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 91,370 shares of company stock valued at $19,373,375 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HCA Healthcare

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

